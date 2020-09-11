Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain has arrived in Florida to complete his move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, club officials confirmed Friday.

Inter Miami team co-owner Jorge Mas posted a picture on Twitter of him standing alongside the 32-year-old forward shortly after his arrival in the US.

“A warm welcome to Gonzalo Higuain, a world class striker and champion,” Mas wrote above the photo.

Inter Miami have not officially announced Higuain’s transfer.

