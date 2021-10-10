In the run-up to World Mental Health Day, which is being marked today, clients at Casa Apap Bologna – a respite home operated by HILA, the specialised care arm of the CareMalta Group – held several activities that foster inclusion and life within the community.

Clients were taken on a tour to the Malta Aviation Museum in Ta’ Qali, encouraged to be of support to each other through the teaching of crafts, went out shopping for personal needs, spent an afternoon with a difference at a bowling alley, created a board for a game with their own hands, enhanced their sensory needs through play and spent a morning swimming as therapy.

HILA, operators of Casa Apap Bologna in Mosta, Dar Bjorn in Qormi and Casal Nuovo in Paola, offers a range of specialised services to persons with disability, mental health conditions, ALS and other motor neuron diseases. All services are run through a person-centred approach and custom-built facilities and solutions focused on the clients’ needs. For more information, visit www.hila.com.mt.