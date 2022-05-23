HILA (Home to Independence and Limitless Abilities) organised a walk in Valletta on May 16 to raise awareness on mental health and eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

HILA Homes CEO Janet Silvio said: “There is still a long way to go in order to remove barriers that have been built in the past by society and abolish the stigma about mental health, but witnessing the results we get with our clients, whether big or small, is a constant inspiration to keep working to build more services for a more inclusive society. That, ultimately, was the main aim of this initiative.”

Participants walked from the Triton Fountain to St George’s Square. These included staff members and clients from Casal Nuovo in Paola and Casa Apap Bologna in Mosta, both facilities managed by HILA, along with Dar Bjorn in Qormi. Residents from CareMalta facilities, Casa San Paolo and Casa Marija, also participated, together with Natalie Briffa Farrugia, chairperson of the Vassallo Group, and James Sciriha, CEO of CareMalta.

HILA, the CareMalta Group’s expert in specialised care, empowers individuals through choice and developing individual abilities towards an inclusive and fulfilling life, with the main aim for people with disability to reach their full potential.

