Mariner Adriatic, a Hili Company subsidiary, has taken over the management and operation of Durres Container Terminal in Albania.

The container terminal handles over 90 per cent of Albania’s container traffic. It is also well placed to serve its landlocked hinterland, including Kosovo, Serbia and North Macedonia.

Road connectivity is being enhanced with infrastructural investments decreasing trucking distances, while special customs arrangements are being made with neighbouring countries allowing for the completion of customs procedures in the Port of Durres.

The contract has been awarded following an international tender process.

Hili Company’s terminals and logistics segment, Mariner, also owns Baltic Container Terminal, which holds the concession for the leading container terminal in Riga, Latvia, and is a 50 per cent partner in Terminal Intermodale Venezia with Mediterranean Shipping Company, which it operates in Venice, Italy.

The Latvia terminal handles over two-thirds of all containerised cargo in Latvia, while the group’s Venice operation is the leading container terminal in the Port of Venice in terms of volumes handled.

The company will be implementing an operational efficiency programme. This will include upgrading its terminal software to the market-leading Navis N4 system, updating operational practices and processes, staff training, and the implementation of a comprehensive maintenance programme.

Edward Hili, chief executive officer of Hili Company, commented: “We are delighted to have been awarded the management and operation of Durres Container Terminal. This represents an important step in our group’s development and demonstrates further our standing as an international container terminal operator. Moreover, we are very pleased by the trust being placed in us by the Albanian authorities in operating what is a key asset for the country. We are confident with the plan we have in place to take the operation forward and will be giving it the full focus and attention which it deserves”.

www.hili.com