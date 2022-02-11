Hili Finance Company plc has launched a five-year €50 million bond issue with an annual interest rate of 4%.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Hili Ventures, will use the money it raises from the bond issue to repay loans made by its parent company and part repay a major acquisition.

The unsecured bonds are open to subscription to all holders of Hili Ventures group securities, namely holders of listed securities of 1923 Investments plc, Harvest Technology plc, Hili Properties plc, Premier Capital plc, and Hili Finance Company plc.

1923 Investments plc entered the oil and gas sector in 2020, sealing a deal with Teekay Tankers Ltd to acquire a portion of its oil and gas ship-to-ship transfer support services business

Each bond has been priced at €100, with a €5,000 minimum subscription amount.

More information about the bond issue is available at www.hilifinance.com.

Application forms will be made available to preferred applicants on February 14. Subscriptions close on March 4, or earlier if the bond issue is over-subscribed. Interest on the bonds commences on March 11 and refunds of any unallocated monies will be made by March 18. The bonds are expected to be admitted to the Malta Stock Exchange on March 21. Trading is expected to commence on March 22.

The company will announce the basis of acceptance of applications and the allocation policy to be adopted by not later than March 11, 2022.