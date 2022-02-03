The MSE Equity Price Index retracted by 0.89% to a fourteen-month low of 3,730.091 points as the declines in the share prices of BOV, PG and Trident Estates outweighed the gains in GO. Meanwhile, MIA, MPC and the ordinary shares of RS2 traded unchanged as overall trading activity in equities contracted to €0.1 million compared to €0.2 million yesterday.

Today, Hili Finance Company plc published a Prospectus following regulatory approval for the admissibility to listing on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange of €50 million 4% unsecured bonds maturing in 2027. The proceeds are earmarked to refinance (in part) the acquisition completed in April 2020 of the non-US ship-to-ship operations from marine energy transporter Teekay Tankers Limited, refinance (in full) an equity investment made in Hili Properties plc, and for the general corporate funding purposes. The offer period closes on 4 March or earlier in case of oversubscription.

Bank of Valletta plc shed 5.3% to the €0.805 level across 38,600 shares.

PG plc ended today’s trading session 4.3% lower at the €2.20 level albeit on trivial volumes.

A single deal of 1,505 shares forced the share price of Trident Estates plc to ease by 1.4% to the €1.36 level.

Also in the property sector, Malta Properties Company plc closed the day unchanged at the €0.50 level across 2,500 shares.

Malta International Airport plc stayed at the €5.80 level on a total of 4,987 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, the ordinary share price of RS2 Software plc remained at the €1.65 level across 4,600 shares.

Meanwhile, GO plc regained the €3.20 level (+0.6%) across 10,000 shares. The RF MGS Index continued to trend lower as it fell by a further 0.28% to 1,056.726 points. During today’s monetary policy meeting, the European Central Bank signalled its readiness to keep interest rates unchanged and renewed its pledge to only withdraw its pandemic stimulus gradually. Meanwhile, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.50% in a bid to contain the surge in inflation.

