Marsamxett Properties Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hili Ventures Ltd, has acquired a further 18.81% stake in Tigné Mall plc taking its total holdings in the company to 31.63%. This investment has a current market value of over €16 million. Tigné Mall owns and manages The Point shopping complex.

Hili is a strategic investor in commercial real estate, holding and managing an extensive portfolio of assets totalling €236 million in key locations in Malta, Romania and the Baltics. The assets include McDonald’s restaurants, grocery-anchored retail complexes, dedicated business blocks, an industrial plant and a hospital.

The Point Shopping Mall is a prime shopping destination at Tigne'.

Hili said this investment is the first retail complex in the group’s Malta portfolio, underlining its commitment to maximizing the commercial and value potential of its assets, while instilling confidence in its home base.