Forty-four cars took part in the Island Car Club's fourth round of the Enemed National Hillclimb Championship on Sunday.

The round was held at the Mellieha Bypass, known to enthusiasts as Pennellu.

The best time of the day was that of 56.575 seconds achieved by Ivan Deidun on car number 548 supported by IDR Engineering.

Deidun also won Group 5 Class 4. FabioBaldacchino with car number 7 followed Deidun by a minimal margin and time of 56.797 seconds, Baldacchino was supported by Tony's Bar.

Baldacchino also won Group 6 Class 3. The third best time was that of Darren Camilleri's at 59.049 seconds, Camilleri drove the car with the number 15 supported by Rockstar and Gulf Oil. Camilleri also won Group 6 Class 3.

The fifth round of the Enemed National Hillclimb Championship will be held on October 27 at Mtaħleb.