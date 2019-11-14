The HillTop Rock festival, meant to be held on Saturday at Victory Square, Xaghra, has been postponed due to inclement weather, its organisers announced on Thursday.



The concert, organised by MedDad Live and sponsored by the Ministry for Gozo will now be held on Saturday December 7 at 8.30pm.

The organisers said in a statement that strong winds were being forecast for Saturday soa decision was taken to postpone the event in the interests of safety.

This year’s edition of HillTop Rock will see the queen of Malta’s music scene, Ira

Losco, in a concert that aims to feature the best local talent. Her headlining act will be supported by Gozo’s DCapitals Big Band, well-renowned for their ability to energise any audience. The concert will be hosted by DJ Frank Zammit.

Ira Losco certainly needs no introduction: she has held the title of best-selling musical artist for the last decade, released 6 massive studio albums, represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest twice, and, amongst other notable achievements, is also an X-factor judge. Ira’s albums have occupied the top position on iTunes for record-breaking weeks.

DCapitals Big Band is a fifteen-piece band, founded in August 2014. It holds a truly versatile musical repertoire and an energy that runs unmatched. The band has performed both locally and abroad, including in Sanremo, Palermo, and Liberec in Czech Republic.