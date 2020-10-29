Hindus in Malta are urging the government to subsidise cremations abroad until a crematorium is available in Malta.

"Malta, not having a mechanism for the cremation of deceased Hindus, is forcing the community to bury their loved ones in contradiction of their long-held beliefs that burial hindered soul’s journey; Hindu statesman Rajan Zed said in a statement in Nevada (USA). Zed is president of Universal Society of Hinduism, indicated.

He said that if the government was unable to offer a subsidy for cremations abroad, then in the meantime, Hindus should be allowed to cremate their deceased on traditional open pyres in Malta. For this purpose, Malta Government should allot a cremation ground near a body of water where Hindus could cremate their deceased on open pyres.

The Hindu community said cremation abroad comes to around €5,000, but added options can raise the cost. Many non-Hindus now also prefer cremation over burial.

Zed said that Malta should show some maturity and be more responsive to the hurt feelings of its hard-working, harmonious and peaceful Hindu community which, he observed, has been in the country since 1800s and has made lot of contributions to the nation and society.

As an interfaith gesture, Zed urged Archbishop Scicluna and Cardinal-elect Mario Grech to support their Hindu brothers and sisters on this issue.