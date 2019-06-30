A Martin Hinteregger strike after 36 seconds was enough to see Eintracht Frankfurt to a narrow 1-0 victory over TSG Hoffenheim on Sunday in their opening game of the new Bundesliga season.

After winning an early corner in the opening 10 seconds, the Hoffenheim defence was caught off guard when Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada played it short to winger Filip Kostic played who curled it to the waiting Hinteregger who volleyed into the top of the net.

Scored after less than a minute, Hinteregger’s goal was the fastest Hoffenheim had conceded in Bundesliga history.

Florian Niederlechner’s effort to put Augsburg 1-0 up against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, scored after 31 seconds, remains however the fastest goal of the opening round.

Kostic was a constant threat throughout for the home side, vindicating Frankfurt’s decision to make his loan deal permanent during the summer.

Hoffenheim thought they had equalised on two separate occasions - through Dennis Geiger in the 45th minute and again through Ishak Belfodil during second-half injury time - but both goals were ruled out for offside.

Despite the loss, the visitors put in a strong performance under new coach Alfred Schreuder, showing promise as the side enters the post-Julian Nagelsmann era.

Later on Sunday Nagelsmann's new club RB Leipzig travel to Union Berlin in the capital city outfit's first fixture in the German top-flight.