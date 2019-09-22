Two aspects of engineering and transport history rode together at the weekend as the Historic Motorcycle Club − Malta held its annual exhibition at the Aviation Museum in Ta’ Qali.

The club could not have found a more fitting venue to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

“The machines were exhibited alongside some of the most historic and beautiful aircraft in history,” Stephen Zerafa, PRO of the club, said.

“Like the Spitfire and Hurricane fighter aircraft, these military bikes also have a Malta connection. So the two complement each other because they were both used to defend Malta against Axis aggression,” he added.

On show were 60 vintage, classic and military motorcycles from Britain, Italy and the US, among other countries, and included famous marques such as Triumph, Ducati, Moto Guzzi, Matchless and Ariel. New pieces on display this year were a British BSA M20, a German DKW and a very rare Italian Sertum.

The exhibition also offered a snapshot of technological progress through the years, with the oldest vehicle being a 1925 Raleigh Model 5 and the latest one from the mid-1970s.

Proud owners were on site to tell visitors about their motorcycles, many of which they restored themselves.

These military bikes have a Malta connection

“Restoration is an important part of our hobby as it requires the application of a multitude of skills and lots of research. However, owners also treasure those machines that are still in their original finish and have not been restored yet.

In certain cases, depending on the model in question, such bikes are worth more than restored ones,” Mr Zerafa noted.

The club organises activities throughout the year, with the most notable social event on the calendar being HMC’s anniversary rally, which will be held on November 16.

HMC is an offshoot of a now-defunct club called Collectors’ Vehicles Club, which encompassed cars, motorcycles and military vehicles.

In 1989, members of the CVC felt that bikes were being somewhat sidelined and decided to break away and form another club dedicated to bikes.

Through its membership of the Federazzjoni Maltija Vetturi Antiki (FMVA), the HMC has been at the forefront of efforts to bring about favourable conditions for classic vehicle owners. It has also organised a number of international classic motorcycle rallies in Malta and participated in events abroad.

Individuals interested in becoming members can contact the club through its Facebook page.