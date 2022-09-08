Maltese youth players Nicolai Mallia, Dwayne Zahra, Kayden Laganà, and Nicholas Muscat rewrote history for Maltese bowling as they collectively earned themselves a bronze medal in the Boys’ Team event.

This was the first time that Maltese youths have ever achieved a podium finish in the Malta Bowling Association’s history of taking part in the prestigious European Youth Championships.

The team of youths qualified for the final stages in third place amongst all 21 boys’ teams after an impressive six-game block. Together, Mallia, Zahra, Lagana and Muscat averaged 829 pins per game (207.2 average per player).

After qualifying for the semi-finals, the Maltese were unfortunately beaten by the eventual runners-up Sweden, losing against the in-form Scandinavians 857-781.

