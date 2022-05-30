The Gasan Foundation has confirmed its support for the Majjistral National Park to restore the villa at the park, located within the former Għajn Tuffieħa military barracks. This building, formerly the old administration block of the barracks, presently lies in a dilapidated state, having been occupied by squatters in the past. Now under management by the Majjistral Board and administered by the Heritage Parks Federation, which is made up of Din L-Art Helwa, Nature Trust and the Gaia Foundation, this latest social initiative by the foundation will see this historic property restored to its former glory.

Once restored the villa will be open to short-stay visitors looking to have a more immersive experience with nature. It will have three bedrooms and a fully functioning kitchen as well as a lounge area and landscaped outside areas.

The chairman of the foundation, Joe Gasan said that the scope of the foundation is to support social, environmental, and cultural initiatives with a positive impact. This project, which involves the restoration of a historical building, which will be open for use by the public, ties in perfectly with the foundation’s vision.

“The foundation is looking forward to being involved in this project, even at grassroots level, and has already organized teams of volunteers employed with the Gasan Group to clear up the grounds as part of the Group’s ongoing commitment to its CSR strategy,” he added.

Sammy Vella, chairman of the Majjistral board thanked the foundation for its generous support, highlighting that this kind of partnership is the perfect example of how NGOs, Government and the private sector could work together to protect a part of Malta’s natural heritage. Darren Saliba, CEO for the park added that this year, in addition to conservation works within the park boundaries, the Heritage Parks Federation, was also able to restore three of the barrack buildings, mainly through private companies sponsoring projects.

This latest contribution from the Gasan Foundation was the largest one to date and he thanked the Foundation for its support which brought the strategic plan, agreed with the Environmental Resources Authority, a step closer to completion.