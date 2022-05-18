The US men’s and women’s national soccer teams will receive equal pay under a “historic” agreement announced by the US Soccer Federation on Wednesday, following years of pressure from female national players.

The move makes the federation the first in the world to equalize World Cup prize money awarded to men’s and women’s teams, it said.

“This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” said US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone.

