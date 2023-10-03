On October 7, Electronic Music Malta (EMM) invites you to join a one-of-a-kind event featuring a mix of international and local artists from the experimental, atmospheric and ambient music scenes.

As part of the Circuits Programme for 2023, and in collaboration with the German Maltese Circle, EMM brings together under one roof Gareth Jones aka Electrogenetic, Boris Potschubay aka Jogging House, and Salvatore Muscat aka Sequenchill.

Renowned for working with many outstanding artists such as Erasure and Depeche Mode, Gareth Jones will be performing a live set on a modular synthesiser on a specially set-up quadraphonic sound system. A technology enthusiast, Jones was a pioneer in the use of digital equipment (including the then-new sampling technology) and combined this with analogue recording techniques. A veteran in the electronic music scene, he started his journey at Pathway Studios in London in the late 1970s and helped build the Garden studio in Shoreditch.

A few years down the line, Jones’ musical journey catapults him to Berlin working at the legendary Hansa studio, where he continued experimenting with recording the space around the music (making, among many other projects, the Berlin Trilogy with Depeche Mode).

Jones finds personal musical expression in collaboration through his modular synthesis work and has lectured at the Madrid Red Bull Music Academy.

A synthesist and composer from Frankfurt, Germany, Boris Potschubay aka Jogging House combines ambient soundscapes with laid-back grooves and countless little melodies and details. In a perfect equilibrium of round, minute, and idyllic sounds, Potschubay music resonates a harmonious vision to sound and style. The methodology is a free approach to composition, an invitation for a relaxed and sensual journey through sound and space.

Throughout the years, Potschubay collaborated with renowned international artists such as Hainbach, KMRU, Paperbark, and Sofie Birch. He is also the head of Seil Records, a label focused on collaborations promoting optimistic ambient music releases.

Salvatore Muscat aka Sequenchill is no novice to the electronic music scene. Mesmerised by the music being played in the UK 80s rave club scene chillout rooms, and influenced by artists such as Pete Namlook, Mixmaster Morris, Dr Atmo, The Orb, and Scanner, Muscat establishes himself as a household name in the local ambient scene.

A true connoisseur of the chillout zone and a keen interest in promoting this genre within the local scene brought him to play in numerous popular events in Malta, such as Earthgarden, Unfocused, Boomerang, Cubik, Sliema Arts Festival among others.

Furthermore, throughout the years he featured in many guest sessions on radio programmes across the globe and is a resident on a monthly 3-hour ambient show for specialised Asian radio stations. His unique project, Techno for socialising, focusing on dub techno and a hint of ambient, is a signature of the Sequenchill name.

The event is taking place on October 7 in the historic Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa and kickstarts at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased from showshappening.com. A talk and workshop will be held on the same day at Spazju Kreattiv at 11am and will be open to concert ticket holders and renewed EMM members only. For more information visit circuitsmalta.com.

Electronic Music Malta is supported by Arts Council Malta.