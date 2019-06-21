A 250-year-old townhouse in the heart of St Julian’s old core and a feature described as a “historic garden theatre” are under threat after an application was filed to replace it with a block of apartments.

The house in Triq Tal-Karmnu, which is considered to be of significant historical, architectural and heritage value, was inhabited until a few months ago but the applicant, Paul Scicluna from Scicluna Enterprises (Gozo) Ltd., says in the application that the residential dwelling is “derelict”.

Through his architect, the applicant is seeking to construct three levels of 63 basement garages, and 14 residential units on four levels with a communal open space.

He told the Planning Authority that the façade would be designed in fair faced limestone with urban conservation area characteristics.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has not yet reacted to the proposal but residents who have objected so far are mentioning the presence of what they describe as historic theatre in its mature back garden.

The area slated for development in Triq il-Karmnu.

It is abominable to think that the Planning Authority should grant approval to the demolition of a heritage landmark site

Times of Malta has not yet managed to obtain further information about this feature of the garden. Objectors to PA5431/19 believe that with a building of so many garages, the extent of excavation is expected to be large, risking the structural integrity of other historical properties in the immediate vicinity.

They argue that the property forms part of a relatively well-preserved street of traditional houses and that a four-storey apartment block extending far into the back garden will completely ruin the area and set a precedent for further development in the Urban Conservation Area.

They also say that the development of 14 apartments instead of a single dwelling will worsen traffic and put too much pressure on other services, including water and sewage.

“It is abominable to think that the Planning Authority should grant approval to the demolition of a heritage landmark site as well as a prime townhouse, with no retention of the original structure,” one objector wrote.

“This is unacceptable and is not being taken lightly by residents in the area.”

Moreover, residents objecting to the Planning Authority said the gardens still provided a rare green lung in a locality choked with traffic and construction and ought to be protected.