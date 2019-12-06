A guided walking tour of Msida Bastion Historic Garden will be conducted tomorrow at 10am by the garden’s warden. The garden is a tranquil former Protestant cemetery located on St Philip’s Bastion, Floriana, further in from the central public library.

During the tour, the guide will talk about duels, suicides, murders and heroism connected with the garden over its 400-year history. He will also explain the funerary and military architecture and symbols in the garden.

The tour will take 90 minutes. A €5 donation will be requested, including admission and refreshments. Participation is limited to 20 adults on a first-come, first-served basis. To book a place or for enquiries, e-mail wardengot@gmail.com.