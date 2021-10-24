Għallis Tower, or Torre delle Saline is to be restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa thanks to a fund granted by the Majjistral Action Group Foundation for restoration of assets of artistic and cultural value.

The historic watchtower, at the mouth of Salina Bay, was the second in the series of coastal watchtowers built by Grand Master Martin de Redin to relay warning signals of enemy invasion. Thirteen such towers were built by De Redin between 1668 and 1669, but only eight remain.

Għallis Tower has suffered from the elements due to its proximity to the sea. Pollution from coastal traffic and the nearby landfill have also had their impact on its external masonry.

Din l-Art Ħelwa has held guardianship of the tower since 2003.

It said it also hopes to be able to regenerate the extensive natural area behind the tower in order to create walking trails and spaces of relaxation which the public can enjoy, with the tower as a focal visitor point.

Anybody wishing to donate funds to Din l-Art Helwa can visit the voluntary organisation’s website on www/dinlarthelwa.org/donate, send a donation to 133 Melita St., Valletta or take up membership.