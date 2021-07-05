A historic cross in Mellieħa, said to have been built in the 18th century, was destroyed in an act of vandalism overnight.

The cross, a 12-foot stone monument in the vicinity of the converted windmill on Triq il-Kbira, was found knocked off its pedestal and smashed. The discovery was made by residents who live in the vicinity on Monday morning.

All that was left of the religious icon were pieces of debris and dust leading down the steps of the monument.

Mellieħa councilor Gabriel Micallef told Times of Malta that the area was under direct responsibility of the council, who see to the maintenance and cleanliness of the garden. He added that the community policing team had been asked to investigate the matter and that the council is appealing for any information.

“It saddens me to see such cowardly acts taking place in our community. I’ve asked for a police investigation and full transparency on the issue. I’m also asking for the installation of CCTV cameras as this area has been highly abused,” he said.

Micallef said the cross is said to have been erected in 1776 and cost 82 silver coins to build, replacing one made of wood.

The monument was a landmark for Catholic pilgrims on their way to the church of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary in Mellieħa.