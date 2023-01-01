Only hours after Cristiano Ronaldo penned a two-year contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, crowds flocked to a football kit store in Riyadh to buy the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s new club jersey.

Abdulmohsen al-Ayyban, 41, and his nine-year old son, Nayef, were among those queueing at Al Nassr club’s official kit store on Saturday where clerks where busy pressing Ronaldo’s name onto t-shirts.

“We are witnessing a historic moment,” al-Ayyban told AFP of the deal which he believes “will elevate the Saudi football league”.

Ronaldo on Friday signed for Al Nassr until June 2025 in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros.

A wide smile stretched across Nayef’s face as he proudly held his new jersey aloft.

For the young Saudi, a dream has come true.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt