A centuries-old Naxxar windmill is set to get turning again thanks to a major restoration of its machinery being funded by the government.

The restored tower of Tal-Għaqba windmill in Naxxar.

Tal-Għaqba windmill, located near the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School, was built in 1710 and was one of three windmills built by the foundation of Grandmaster Perellos.

The local council restored it between 2016 and last year after it was in a dilapidated state for many years. The council, however, failed to persuade the Lands Authority to transfer the surrounding land so that it could set up a public garden.

The wooden machinery linked to the vanes is now being practically rebuilt. Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, who inspected the restoration work, said the windmill was being given a new lease of life and will serve as a community cultural centre and a tourist attraction.

The windmill in 2016.

The works have been allocated €400,000 from the Planning Authority's Development Planning Fund for the restoration of the machinery and the installation of the vanes.

The minister was accompanied by Naxxar Mayor AnnMarie Muscat Fenech, who explained how the windmill is being restored to its original state.

Old remains of the original machinery.