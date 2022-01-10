Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri recently inaugurated the restoration works on two old niches at the entrance to the Citadel. The niches, one of St Anne and the other of Our Lady of Solitude, are among the oldest in Gozo.

The niche of St Anne is a basso relievo depicting the mother of the Blessed Virgin Mary, protector of the City gates.

The origin of the niche dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary of Solitude goes back to the times of the Aragonese, who promoted this devotion in their possessions.

The original painting by an unknown artist (dated 1559) is in the cathedral museum. It was originally in the chapel of the Blessed Sacrament , but it was replaced by a copy by Francesco Zahra (1680-1765).

John Xuereb, director of Cultural Heritage, said continuous consultation was made with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage during the restoration, carried out by workers of the Gozo Ministry Restoration Unit and of the Citadel.