Malta’s latest premier destination, Palazzo Ignazio, situated in the heart of Valletta and offering a quintessentially Maltese experience, opened its doors on July 7, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Robert Abela and several other key ministers.

With a spectacular view of Grand Harbour from the rooftop bar, 23 bespoke and designer rooms, a cafe, and a spa, Palazzo Ignazio, part of the Bajada Group, is welcoming the first guests of the 2022 season.

“The hospitality sector is always exploring creative and innovative ways to attract more visitors to Malta,” Dr Abela said. “Palazzo Ignazio is a boutique hotel offering a different culinary and cultural experience in Valletta, which has been restored in detail.” He added how the hotel is a prime example and said that the government is continuing with its efforts to create a welcoming environment for investors in this sector.

The hotel, a former historic palazzo in the centre of the city, comprises various rooms, decorated in hues of blue, grey, green and gold to reflect the colours present in Malta’s spectacular landscape. Each room and suite effortlessly combines the contemporary with the traditional, offering guests comfort and a truly local experience.

The rooms are spread out over seven floors, incorporating original features and making the best of natural light and space throughout. Dating from 1904, this magnificent building has been restored in the most sympathetic way, while using only the finest finishes, ensuring a modern and impeccably stylish twist.

Director of Bajada Group, Mark Bajada, delivered a keynote speech to distinguished guests and ministers, speaking of his hopes for the future.

“As a group, we have started with a modest business which today grew into an interesting group of companies operating in various sectors: energy, industrial engineering solutions, healthcare, elderly care and last addition boutique hospitality-tourism with bespoke culinary and cultural experience giving Malta the great exposure it deserves,” he said, adding that their core aim is to bring a better quality of life to customers.

“Leading through innovation and novel concepts is never easy, and yet once accomplished, the vibe and satisfaction for all of us is a great feeling. We as a country have to push forward an element of novelty, and we should not be afraid to take risks,” he concluded.

In addition to the stunning rooms and high-end amenities, Palazzo Ignazio provides 24/7 desk and concierge services, free Wifi throughout the property, air conditioning throughout, and some rooms with balconies. There is a restaurant, roof bar, snack bar, and a la carte breakfast is served daily for all guests, in addition to coffee machines in each room or suite.