Historic remains have been found during a €32 million restoration of the Grand Master palace in Valletta.

The remains of a nymphaeum that used to adorn the palace’s orange garden were discovered during the restoration process, which is still ongoing.

Upon the project’s completion, the public will be able to see these remains, along with a number of sculptures which decorated the nymphaeum.

The orange garden was a 17th-century area within the palace created to provide summer shade and serve as a greenhouse for plants and fruit trees in winter.

The park included a nymphaeum with a fountain, lost over time due to structural modifications.

Archaeological investigations in this area have led to the discovery of the remains of the nymphaeum and the related water channels, culverts, and pipe works belonging to the original fountain.

The project intends to present the archaeological remains related to this structure, along with a number of sculptures that used to adorn the nymphaeum. The sculptures were removed from the palace in the 18th century and have been kept in storage.

President George Vella visited the ongoing restoration works on Thursday.