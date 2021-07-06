MOSTA 3

Ememe 23, Failla 27 pen, Nsumoh 35

SPARTAK TRNAVA 2

Twardzik 45 pen, Mikovic 79

MOSTA: C. Mafoumbi, C. Ememe (84 W. Donkin), C. Failla, J. Nsumoh (84 D. Bonnici), G. Sciberras (59 M. Mifsud), T. Farrugia, I. Doric (56’ R. Romao), L. Riascos, R. Morisco, Z. Brincat (57 D. Debono), J. Ekani.

SPARTAK TRNAVA: D. Takac, I. Anthony, J. Gric (46 A. Ivan), F. Twardzik, K. Kostrna (82 M. Curma), B. Isa Yusuf, M. Bukata (46 R. Prochazka), M. Mikovic, J. Vlasko, Saymon (89’ P. Kolesar), K. Savvidis.

Referee: K. Hagenes (Norway).

Yellow cards: Twardzik, Ekani, Romao, Yusuf, Mafoumbi

Mosta’s debut in European club competitions turned out better than expected as they defeated Spartak Trnava of Slovakia 3-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round.

The Blues made the most of the chances they created throughout the first half to build a three-goal cushion. However, the more experienced Slovak side managed to score just before half-time before hitting a second crucial goal late in the game.

Mosta coach Joe Grech named new recruits Ivan Doric, Luis Riascos and Johnson Nsumoh in the starting line-up. Doric and Riascos were joined in midfield by the young Gianluca Sciberras while Nsumoh and Christ Evo Ememe supported Zachary Brincat up front.

