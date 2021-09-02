Malta was gripped with a sense of euphoria on Wednesday night after the national team claimed their first-ever home win in a World Cup qualifier when they brushed aside Cyprus in a Group H match at the National Stadium.

Devis Mangia was visibly elated with the performance of his players and said that Wednesday’s result is another step forward.

However, few could have been anticipated such a clear-cut victory for the national team against a Cypriot side who are more quoted at world level.

In fact, there are 78 ranking places between Cyprus and Malta. While Cyprus are in the top 100 at 99th, Malta are lying 177th in the 210-team FIFA rankings.

Heading into Wednesday’s game, Cyprus had scored four points in their first three outings after holding Euro 2020 participants Slovakia to a 0-0 draw and beating Slovenia 1-0. Against the 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia, they lost to a single Mario Pasalic goal midway through the second half.

