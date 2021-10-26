AZERBAIJAN 1

Seyfatdniova 90

MALTA 2

Theuma 58; Xuereb 87

AZERBAIJAN

A. Sharifova; Z. Mahsimova, A. Ahmadova, M. Mollayeva, A. Dorofeeva, N. Mirzaliyeva, V. Seyfatdinova, A. Aliyeva (75 P. Bozdag), B. Su Koyun (60 D. Mammadova), N. Parlak, K. Bakarandze.

MALTA

P. Ebejer; C. Zammit, S. Farrugia, E. Lipman, A. Said, N. Sciberras (64 A. Sultana), S. Zammit, D. Theuma (76 E. Xuereb), R. Cuschieri, B. Borg (88 J. Flask), M. Farrugia.

Referee: Reka Molnar (Hungary FA).

Malta recorded its first ever win in a Women’s World Cup qualifier after beating Azerbaijan 2-1 at the ASK Arena, in Baku.

This was an historic result for the Malta women’s national team who are now on four points after their home draw to Bosnia-Herzegovina, last month.

The Maltese team were the better side on the field but had to wait until the second half to forge ahead through Dorianne Theuma. Emma Xuereb, who was a second-half substitute, sealed the victory with a late goal.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta