AZERBAIJAN 1
Seyfatdniova 90
MALTA 2
Theuma 58; Xuereb 87
AZERBAIJAN
A. Sharifova; Z. Mahsimova, A. Ahmadova, M. Mollayeva, A. Dorofeeva, N. Mirzaliyeva, V. Seyfatdinova, A. Aliyeva (75 P. Bozdag), B. Su Koyun (60 D. Mammadova), N. Parlak, K. Bakarandze.
MALTA
P. Ebejer; C. Zammit, S. Farrugia, E. Lipman, A. Said, N. Sciberras (64 A. Sultana), S. Zammit, D. Theuma (76 E. Xuereb), R. Cuschieri, B. Borg (88 J. Flask), M. Farrugia.
Referee: Reka Molnar (Hungary FA).
Malta recorded its first ever win in a Women’s World Cup qualifier after beating Azerbaijan 2-1 at the ASK Arena, in Baku.
This was an historic result for the Malta women’s national team who are now on four points after their home draw to Bosnia-Herzegovina, last month.
The Maltese team were the better side on the field but had to wait until the second half to forge ahead through Dorianne Theuma. Emma Xuereb, who was a second-half substitute, sealed the victory with a late goal.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us