The 18th-century windmill at Xewkija, Gozo got its vanes back on Wednesday as part of an extensive restoration project.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said in a Facebook post that the windmill had been in a dilapidated state, but restoration is now in its final stages.

The windmill was commissioned by Grand Master Perellos and is the only one with a tower built on an octagonal base.

Plans announced in 2017 included the reconstruction of the windmill's mechanism and replacement of (the relatively recent) concrete roof with traditional stone slabs.

The windmill started operating in 1710 by miller Ġanni Scicluna. It consists of a large entrance hall, two large parallel rooms, and a kitchen at the back. In the middle there is the winding staircase leading up to the roof of the tower. Above the entrance hall is a birth room.

In 1956, the windmill served as the first location of the Xewkija Band Club. The band club’s committee used the site until 1965. Since then the windmill has remained empty and unused.