The Planning Authority should have a separate, specialised board to process applications for development in historical cities, such as Valletta, Mdina and the Ċittadella in Gozo, according to construction magnate Anġlu Xuereb.

The hotelier believes such a board, composed of people who are qualified and knowledgeable in the field, would give these cities an added level of protection as well as reduced bureaucracy for those investing there.

Mr Xuereb floated the idea last week during the opening of his latest five-star hotel in Valletta, Rosselli – AX Privilege.

“Having a good knowledge and understanding what it means to develop and work in Valletta, I urge the Planning Authority to create another board, specifically for our historic cities which include Valletta, Vittoriosa, parts of the Cottonera cities, Mdina and the Ċittadella in Gozo,” he told the audience.

Speaking to The Sunday Times of Malta about the idea, Mr Xuereb explained that the board could be made up of architects and conservationists who can understand the difficulties of each application and take justified decisions, while respecting the historic values.

Time is of great essence in these sensitive cities

“Property prices in these areas are very high and any developer has the same aspiration – to create a beautiful high-quality project. I feel confident that the ultimate aim to create a well-balanced, beautiful building is also shared by all of the board’s members.

RELATED STORIES Valletta developers are worse threat than Luftwaffe, residents say

“All of these projects would need constant monitoring and quick decisions taken by the same board when needed. Time is of great essence in these sensitive cities, both for its return on the investment, as well as for the neighbours and the impact projects could have on tourism,” he said.

“It doesn’t make sense to have a board deciding on projects of high heritage value also taking decisions on a terraced house in Naxxar or a block of flats in Birkirkara,” he added.

The Rosselli involved a €15 million investment in the restoration and development of a 17th-century palazzo in Merchants Street into a luxury hotel housing 25 designer suites.

Mr Xuereb said his latest hotel was part of his long-term plan for the regeneration of Valletta.

Three decades ago, Mr Xuereb published his master plan for Valletta which included the regeneration of old buildings into boutique hotels, the creation of pedestrian zones and implementation of measures to attract residents back to the city.

RELATED STORIES Studies still underway on tunnel linking Marsamxett and Grand Harbour

Two years ago, Mr Xuereb published an updated version with a 10-year-plan which included a set of underground tunnels linking the city to other cities.

He also suggested an extensive tunnel network for Valletta and its surroundings, such as a network connecting the Porte des Bombes to Floriana and another from there to the start of the old Malta railway at City Gate.