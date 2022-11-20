An upcoming event will combine an exhibition of historical garments from the National Textiles Collection entrusted to Heritage Malta with a concert of contemporary string quartets by Auner Quartet from Austria.

Timbre & Textiles is taking place on November 23 at 8pm at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

A selection of antique waistcoats, bodices, frock coats and other apparels will be exhibited surrounding the musicians. A video backdrop of artistic footage featuring the fabrics and textiles will also run parallel to selected sections of the music programme which includes string quartets by Albert Garzia, Johanna Doderer, Ruben Zahra and György Ligeti.

The Auner Quartet from Austria. Photo: Lisa Fokina

Curator of costumes and textiles Annamaria Gatt curated the exhibition, with the support of principal conservator and restorer of textile and paper Claire Bonavia, textiles conservator Leyre Quevedo and manager of exhibitions Pierre Bonello.

Tickets for the event are available online from heritagemalta.mt. This event is organised by the Malta Association for Contemporary Music in collaboration with Heritage Malta and with the support of Arts Council Malta and the Austria Embassy in Malta implementing the long-term sponsorship programme ‘The New Austrian Sound of Music’ by the Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe.