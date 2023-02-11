Set up nearly 60 years ago to safeguard architectural heritage among others, Din l-Art Ħelwa is always on the lookout for crumbling monuments it could save in the absence of action by state authorities.

The process to gain guardianship of such monuments, and eventually kickstart their restoration, is lengthy and expensive for a non-for-profit organisation. Most often, despite all the work put in by the NGO’s volunteers, the process gets stuck with the authorities. The following are the sites the NGO is seeking to preserve:

1. Chapel of San Ċir, also known as San Mikiel is-Sanċir, limits of Rabat

The chapel of San Ċir, currently overgrown by vegetation. Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa

The chapel dates to the middle of 15th century and is probably linked to the Byzantine era (Saint Cyriacus). Located adjacent to what is referred to as Ġnien is-Sultan, the chapel was restored in 1981, but then left abandoned.

On January 19, 2020, DLĦ reminded the national heritage minister it had applied for the chapel’s guardianship and it could not afford an annual rent of €1,900, as approved by the Lands Authority.

DLĦ has already submitted a restoration method statement to the superintendence of cultural heritage, obtained planning authority permission and approval of committee of guarantee, which was set up to facilitate collaboration between different agencies responsible for the protection and management of the cultural heritage sector. But the NGO is still waiting on approval by the Lands Authority to obtain guardianship of the chapel.

2. Vendome Redoubt/Tower, Marsaxlokk

Vedome Redoubt. Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa Vedome Redoubt. Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa

The tower was built by Philippe de Vendome, prior of France, in 1715, as part of the Order of Saint John’s first building programme of coastal fortifications. It was intended to prevent enemy ships from landing at Marsaxlokk Bay and is the only surviving tour-reduit in Malta.

The culture ministry had asked DLĦ to withdraw its request for guardianship as Heritage Malta wanted to host a museum in the tower. However, the place remained abandoned and, in April 2021, the NGO reiterated its interest to restore it but has since received no reply from the culture ministry.

Preparation of documentation for the guardianship put the NGO €2,000 out of pocket, so the committee of guarantee had suggested, that in the future, DLĦ should first submit an expression of interest in case Heritage Malta wishes to apply its right of first refusal.

3. Qbajjar Battery, Marsalforn

Qbajjar Battery. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Matthew Axiak

The battery, which is the northernmost fortification in Malta, was also built around 1715. The building needs to be urgently preserved as it was badly defaced by the previous tenant, with the erection of an arcaded structure at the top, change in level of the battery floor, excavation underneath the tower.

In July of 2020, DLĦ submitted an expression of interest for the Qbajjar Battery in Marsalforn, 15 years after the government entrusted DLĦ with the restoration of the building. The restoration had been stalled because of legal complications with the previous tenant.

DLĦ has a detailed survey and a method statement for the restoration of the external, however, despite the culture ministry’s confirmation of the guardianship in 2020, the NGO is still waiting to hear from the Lands Authority.

4. Cavallerizza, also known as Ir-Razzett tax-Xjaten, Mellieħa

Ir-Razzettt tax-Xjaten, in Engligh 'the Devil's Farmhouse'. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Continentaleurope

The 18th-century farmhouse features two buildings probably intended as stables and a horse-riding school for the Knights of St John. The place could also have been the headquarters for troopers patrolling the north of the island. According to myth, the place was built by the devil in a couple of days but was later exorcised by a brave Mellieħa priest.

In July 2020, DLĦ submitted an expression of interest with the SCH. The NGO has not received any response yet and it has not prepared any documentation because it can only commit itself to the expense once its request is considered.

5. Old fishery, quarantine station and British annex rooms, Barriera Wharf

The quarantine station at Barriera Wharf. Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa

The old fisheries building and annex rooms remain vacant and derelict, with parts of the quarantine station in imminent danger of collapse. Around four centuries ago, arrivals would officially disembark there and those who needed to be isolated for 40 days – quarantined – would stand behind stone bollards (of which at least one survives) before being taken to Lazzaretto. This barrier of bollards (hence, the name Barriera) would separate them from any healthy arrivals or friends and relatives already on the island. DLĦ submitted an expression of interest with the SCH in July 2020 and has received no reply since.

6. Wied Musa Battery

Wied Musa Battery. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Pygar1954 Wied Musa Battery. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Pygar1954

Built towards the beginning of the 18th century as part of a series of coastal fortifications, the battery was converted into the Marfa Palace Hotel in the 19th century. It is also known as Palazz l-Aħmar (Red Palace). DLĦ submitted an expression of interest with the SCH in July 2020 and has received no reply since.

7. Marsa museum

The old Sea Malta building: one of the sites DLĦ has proposed as a home for a Marsa museum. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli The old Sea Malta building: one of the sites DLĦ has proposed as a home for a Marsa museum. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

On October 3, 2020, DLĦ submitted a proposal for an industrial heritage museum to house a private collection belonging to an individual who wanted to entrust the collection to the NGO in Marsa. DLĦ proposed a list of potential places in Marsa that could be restored to house such a collection: Sea Malta building, the Potato Sheds, Bridge Wharf Verandahs, Chadwick Building, Bonded Stores, ex-tram station, UG Machine Shop at Dockyard and the UG Bomb Store in Corradino.

Since then, the NGO had discussions with the Marsa council to work on this project together, with the council informing the NGO it had expressed interest in the Sea Malta building and the ex-tram station. DLĦ has not formally asked for guardianship of any of these properties but has raised the matter with the culture minister.

8. Fort Campbell, Mellieħa

Part of the abandoned Fort Campell, which lies in ruins. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ploync.de Part of the abandoned Fort Campell, which lies in ruins. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ploync.de

Also known as Il-Fortizza ta’ Selmun, Fort Campbell was built by the British between 1937 and 1938. It is considered the most important fortification north of the Victoria Lines and the last major fortification to be built in Malta. DLĦ expressed interest in the site over a decade ago and has since been trying to develop a joint project with Ambjent Malta and has been informed the national agency is itself seeking guardianship of the site.

How does one request guardianship?

The process of requesting guardianship of a specific site has never been very clear, with the Cultural Heritage Act referring to the need for permission from the minister responsible for culture after consultation with the minister for lands.

The same act also set up a committee of guarantee that considers applications for guardianship and then makes recommendations to the culture minister. The opinion of the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage is required, and this, in turn, requires the preparation of documentation, such as a restoration method statement and a business plan. Permission from the planning authority is also required throughout the process; however, the final word would always come from the lands authorities.

Executive president Alex Torpiano told Times of Malta that before 2020, DLĦ was chasing guardianship of, among others, Vendome Tower. The NGO had spent a good amount on getting everything ready, however, Heritage Mata expressed interest on the eleventh hour.

It was then that the minister proposed a mechanism of the submission of an expression of interest before starting any studies.

In the meantime, following years of litigation with the previous tenant of the Qbajjar Battery, the culture minister suggested the NGO expresses interest in the Marsalforn site. DLĦ expressed interest with the SCH, and the culture minister issued a letter of approval. So the NGO kicked off discussions with the Żebbuġ local council and brought in a team from the International National Trusts Organisation, based in the UK, to brainstorm potential restoration. But since then, everything still remained stuck at the Lands Authority.

Times of Malta contacted the ministries responsible for lands and culture, asking for an update about each site mentioned in the article. A spokesperson for the lands ministry said “every request for the issuance of a guardianship deed needs to follow a standardised procedure and each request is currently being processed according to this procedure”.