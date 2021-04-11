An online event entitled ‘Racing Through Times’ about the history and science behind motorsport will take place on Wednesday at 7 pm. It will consist of two virtual presentations – by Prof. Robert Ghirlando and the University of Malta Racing (UOMR) team, followed by an online discussion.

The UOMR team is a group of students from various faculties of the University of Malta who pool in their expertise to build dynamic formula-style race cars to compete with teams from the best universities around the globe in international competitions like Formula student UK and Formula SAE. The team, founded in 2012, is constantly growing and is currently in the process of building their fourth car.

The UOMR team will share their experience on this fascinating topic, including stories of what goes on behind the scenes.

Prof. Ghirlando’s presentation will include a history of motorsport and the evolution of car racing – from the first race held in 1895 between Paris and Bordeaux, to modern day Formula 1 racing at Silverstone, from the Chevrolet Corvette to the brand new Mercedes W11 on the race track.

He will tackle questions such as: Where is motorsport heading now? What factors actually affect engine performance? What is so mesmerising about a powerful V10 car engine to those who appreciate the sport? What actually goes into making a dynamic race car?

After getting to know the science behind motorsport, participants will be able to start to appreciate how the combination of speed and sound are interesting phenomena to car and motorsport enthusiasts.

‘Racing Through Times’ is organised by Malta Café Scientifique with the support of the STEAM project. It is run by the Malta Chamber of Scientists in collaboration with University of Malta and Spazju Kreattiv.

Attendance is free of charge. To register interest to take part in the event, visit the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/racing-through-time-tickets-146932147007