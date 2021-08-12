A date with history awaits Hibernians as they look to write an unprecedented chapter in Maltese football tonight.

The Paolites host Riga FC of Latvia in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the newly-launched UEFA Europa Conference League as they vie for a place in the play-offs.

Never has a Maltese team managed to reach the play-off stage of a UEFA club competition, despite reaching the third qualifying round on four occasions.

