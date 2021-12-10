Lewis Hamilton’s quest to make Formula One history at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix began brightly with the Mercedes driver topping the timesheets after Friday’s opening practice.

Hamilton, chasing an unprecedented eighth world title, goes into Sunday’s season-closing race level on points with Max Verstappen.

And it was the Dutch title contender who was quickest out of the blocks at the Yas Marina circuit, taking the honours in the morning session.

Hamilton, placed third, turned the tables under floodlights in second practice with a 1min 23.691 lap to get his weekend off to an encouraging start.

“It doesn’t feel too bad,” said the 36-year-old Briton.

