Farming was considered an essential occupation during the war. In fact, farmers were exempted from conscription since they provided food to the besieged island. However, farmers’ hardships multiplied throughout the war.

The infantry battalions on the island caused widespread damage to fields while constructing defensive positions. In August 1940, a truck loaded with barbed wire, belonging to the 2nd Battalion Royal Irish Fusiliers, passed straight through the field of Joseph Vassallo at St Paul’s Bay. He complained that the vehicle had squashed many of his melons. To make things worse, soldiers of the 8th Battalion Manchester Regiment then burnt his clover.

A month later, Carmel Spiteri from Żejtun reported that troops of the 1st Battalion Dorsetshire Regiment used soil from his fields to fill sandbags and then built two emplacements with them, denying him use of a large part of his land.

Servicemen often entered in fields with their vehicles, trampling the soil and vegetables. Photo: William John Lazell

Others had their land requisitioned. In July 1942, Generoso Abela, 70, from Żejtun, informed the police that someone had removed a door from his farmhouse so he had to block the doorway with a stone wall.

A month later, he found the entrance open again, with the wall demolished. He suspected this had been done by gunners of the Royal Malta Artillery, who had also placed a gun in a field close to his property. He was right; an officer of the unit informed him they were about to requisition his farmhouse.

The greatest problem faced by farmers during the war was the theft of their crops

When in January 1941, the military occupied a parcel of land in Dingli, belonging to Anthony Abela, 41, he compiled a long list of grievances: 40,000 sacks of soil removed, water stone channels broken, rubble walls destroyed, stones taken away, a trench in the middle of a field, barbed wire entanglements across his land and around 120 fruit trees uprooted. He was also paying rent for his agricultural land to no purpose as he could not plant crops in his fields.

When the military authorities occupied land in Dingli belonging to Anthony Abela, he compiled this list of grievances. Photo: National Archives of Malta

Military manoeuvres were also dreaded by farmers. In August 1941, soldiers of the 2nd Battalion Devonshire Regiment were firing mortars between San Luċjan and Kavallerizza, Marsaxlokk, when one of the bombs fell in a field belonging to Michael and Gajtan Zammit from Żejtun. The field caught fire, and a carob tree and some straw were burnt. Captain Brockdorff, who was in charge of the training, promised the farmers they would be compensated.

Even during leisure activities, soldiers could cause trouble. In March 1941, Salvu Cutajar, 39, from Qrendi, discovered that his barley had been flattened by soldiers of the 1st Battalion Hampshire Regiment who had played football in his field.

Civilians too, could be a nuisance. Joseph Cumbo, 36, from Marsaxlokk, complained that every time there was an air raid, people trampled the soil of his field while crossing to enter a shelter. Miners employed in digging shelters at Żejtun caused £1.10 worth of damages to Carmel Cassar’s corn when they deposited all the debris and excavated rock in his field. Concetta Bartolo, 62, from Kirkop, took Ġanmarì Sacco to court after he demolished the rubble walls on her land to collect snails for cooking. Although the damages to the walls were estimated at 6/-, Sacco was fined 10/- by the magistrate.

Enemy bombs caused great damage to agricultural land and sometimes cost farmers their lives. Shrapnel from anti-aircraft guns could also be deadly. In May 1941, Spiru Brincat, 74, from Gudja, was working in his field during an air raid when he was hit by a piece of shrapnel and killed instantly.

In May 1942, Joseph Bonavia, 9, from Żejtun, was reaping wheat with his mother in a field at Delimara when he was killed by the blast of a bomb. A month later, a bomb that exploded in a field in Siġġiewi killed Carmel Baldacchino who was labouring on his plot of land.

In February 1942, bombs that fell in a field at Siġġiewi caused £13 in damages to walls and crops belonging to Carmel Psaila and Carmel Attard, while Joseph Bonello claimed £3 for a demolished rural room. Generoso Sant, 35, from Rabat, informed the police that a bomb that had exploded on his land caused £50 in damages when it destroyed his water pump and vegetables. A bomb that detonated in a field belonging to Francis Camilleri from Rabat caused £60 worth of damage to walls and trees.

Some farmers had the misfortune of having British or enemy aircraft fall on their land. Besides the damage the crash itself caused, the wreckage attracted the attention of servicemen and civilians, all of whom entered the fields, trampled the soil and sometimes helped themselves to any fruits or vegetables they found.

Geralmo Vassallo from Siġġiewi wanted £43 in compensation when a Junkers 88 crashed on his property at Għajn il-Kbira, limits of Rabat. When a Bristol Beaufighter fell in a field at Għaxaq on Christmas Day 1942, the police fire engine had to intervene to control the flames. Damages to crops and walls amounted to £73.10/-.

This Vickers Wellington bomber crashed in a disused quarry that was being used as a field. The aircraft caused substantial damage to the agricultural land. Photo: William John Lazell

But the greatest problem faced by farmers during the war was the theft of their crops. It was servicemen who were mostly to blame; they had easy access to fields, especially during the night, while civilians could not go beyond the limits of their town or village due to the curfew.

In July 1940, before lack of food afflicted the island, Joseph Azzopardi, 46, from Mosta, accused the gunners of an anti-aircraft battery near Fort Mosta of having, during an air raid, entered his orchard in the Valley of tal-Isperanza and carried away apples and almonds, valued £1.10/-.

As hunger became widespread, things got worse. In August 1942, Ċensu Calleja from St Julian’s went to harvest his grapes from a vineyard at Misraħ Lewża, only to find that the branches were bare of fruit. He wanted the military authorities to pay him for the 240 kilos of grapes that had been stolen.

As the war dragged on, hungry servicemen often raided fields to steal crops and fruit. Photo: John William Lazell

In November 1942, Carmel Camilleri of Żurrieq spotted two Maltese soldiers in his potato field. When they saw him, they ran away, leaving behind an army haversack full of potatoes and some equipment. From the objects left behind, the police identified the culprits as members of the 10th Platoon, B Company, 3/KOMR.

Even farmhouses were raided by hungry soldiers. On February 25, 1942, at around 7.45pm, Marianna Xuereb, 19, was in her family’s farmhouse at il-Qattara, Rabat, when she heard noises coming from a chicken coop. She immediately went to investigate and in the dark, she saw a sack with two chickens in it.

Then, in a corner, she caught sight of a crouching figure which she approached and grabbed by the neck. The man, a private of the 8th Battalion Manchester Regiment, tried to escape but the woman held on, at the same time shouting for help. Her brother Emanuele and some gunners of the Royal Malta Artillery arrived to help Marianna, and the man was held until the police arrived.

When servicemen were caught stealing from farmers, they paid dearly. During an air raid in May 1942, Joseph Mizzi, 52, from Kirkop, entered his farmhouse and surprised a private of the 1st Battalion Hampshire Regiment inside. The soldier immediately threw a sack from a window to an accomplice who was waiting near the building and then tried to run away. Mizzi managed to overpower him and take him to the Kirkop police station. The other soldier escaped, taking with him the sack that contained a dead hen. At the police station, the serviceman admitted his guilt and offered Mizzi £2 so no action would be taken against him. The farmer did not accept the money and the soldier and his accomplice, who was identified later, were sentenced to two years in prison with hard labour.

With so much theft going on, farmers started guarding their fields, which led to many clashes and fights with troops. In May 1942, Ignazio D’Amato from Żurrieq went to check on his fields and saw three soldiers digging up potatoes. When he confronted them, two ran away while the third struck him with a sackful of the stolen potatoes. D’Amato was only slightly injured and chased the soldiers, one of whom he saw disappearing inside an anti-aircraft gun position. The sergeant in charge swore to the police that none of his gunners had left their place.

Even firearms were used during these confrontations. In July 1942, Guzman Bezzina, 42, from Żebbuġ, was at Buskett watching over his orchard when three sailors started plucking pears. Bezzina came out of his hiding place armed with a shotgun and challenged the naval ratings, who at first ran away but then changed their minds and attacked the farmer.

The four men ended up fighting for the possession of the shotgun. During the struggle, the weapon went off twice, with two of the sailors being wounded. Bezzina did not fare well either; he showed signs of a severe beating when he reported the accident at the Żebbuġ police station. The Rabat police commented that “the rising amount of pilfering of grapes and fruits from open fields by servicemen has been the cause of anger on the part of farmers who are normally very tolerant with soldiers and other servicemen”.

Just two months later, after another accident in which again a shotgun was fired, the Rabat police noted that “the state of affairs re pilfering of fruits by soldiers has exceeded all limits and the anger of farmers is mounting steadily… Incidentally the farmers’ patience is already strained in view of shortage of bread supply, seizure [of crops by] the government and forced labour on aerodromes.”

More information can be found in Malta War Occurrences – The Police Logbooks 1940-1942 by Jeffrey Sammut.

Acknowledgements

The author wishes to thank Ruben Vella and the staff of the National Archives, without whose assistance this article would not have been possible.