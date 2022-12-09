The Ford Fiesta holds a rather special and important place in British automotive history. Thousands have learned to drive in a Fiesta, before going on to buy one as a first car, family car, fun car – we could go on. There have been more than 22 million produced in factories around the world.

Despite still being a popular choice, Ford has now announced that production of the supermini will finish before the end of June 2023, after 47 continuous years of sale. Let’s take a look at the history of the iconic Ford Fiesta.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com