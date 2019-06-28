Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has rendered Malta’s democratic institutions subservient to his wants and wishes by exploiting the vast powers that the country’s archaic Constitution confers upon him as Prime Minister.

He has taken advantage of his extensive powers of appointment to undermine judicial independence by almost invariably appointing lawyers to the bench who are politically intertwined with the Labour Party. This was pointed out by Former European Court of Human Rights Judge Giovanni Bonello who claimed that some members of the judiciary just rubber stamp whatever the government expects them to.

Muscat has also found a way to keep the legislative branch under his control. Government backbench MPs, whose modest yearly honorarium amounts to €21,418, have been rendered dependent on Muscat’s political whim and that of his entourage of ministers for additional well-paid positions and hefty direct orders with government ministries, departments, entities and institutions.

This has created a conflict of interest for these lawmakers who risk losing their master’s kind and generous consideration if they fail to toe the party line, even if this means abandoning their loyalty toward the citizens they represent.

The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life George Hyzler has quite rightly insisted that this practice emasculates Parliament, and even showed his disposition to take upon himself the task of remedying the situation.

The country’s key institutions have been rendered incapable of responding to corruption

The inadequacy of the legislative and judicial branches to affect the required checks and balances over the executive branch has given Muscat and his ministers the space they needed to sharply expand their authority in such a way that allows them to exceed their bounds without being controlled.

In its opinion, dated December 11, 2018, the Venice Commission, as the Council of Europe’s constitutional expert body, had called for an extensive reform of Malta’s judicial appointments procedure and recommended the removal from the hands of the Prime Minister the power to appoint anyone to the bench.

Although Muscat has pledged to implement all the Venice Commission’s recommendations, he outrightly defied it by appointing six new members to the bench on April 25. This included persons with direct connections to the Labour Party or a party official.

A number of European bodies, both at CoE and EU level, have expressed concern with regard to the state of the rule of law in Malta.

One common opinion reached by these bodies is that the country’s key institutions, responsible for the proper functioning of democracy, have been rendered incapable of responding to corruption by particular senior government officials.

Malta has experienced an unprecedented collapse of the rule of law throughout its 55 years of independence, where Muscat continuously takes advantage of his extreme power as Prime Minister to personally protect his close allies involved in scandals, which has in turn fuelled a perception of impunity from prosecution.

Concern over the rule of law in Malta increased following the brutal assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia on October 16, 2017 who played a critical role in the exposure of corruption.

Caruana Galizia was silenced by a detonated car bomb, which could point to the lack of protection afforded to her by the State.

Yet, Muscat has so far refused to honour the country’s obligation under the European Convention of Human Rights to hold an independent public inquiry to establish whether her death was avoidable.

This despite a resolution adopted by an overwhelming majority of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on June 26, whereby Malta was handed a three-month ultimatum to hold the inquiry.

Instead of putting its house in order to repair some of the reputational damage that the country has suffered, the Labour government shamefully stoops so low as to resort to character assassination of its critics. Government spokespersons have made a habit of shaming, criticising, humiliating, mocking, ridiculing, threatening and tearing down anybody who expresses concern about the threat to the rule of law.

The pledge that Muscat had made before the last two elections to create a Second Republic was a mere vote-catching gimmick that never materialised.

He has cast national interest aside to protect his personal allies, against whom compelling evidence has been brought of abuse of public office, corruption and money laundering.

Muscat has been branded as the most corrupt politician that Malta has ever seen by the former Commissioner for Justice Franco Debono and has ended up paying a heavy price for his lack of political integrity by the frustration of his ambition for an EU top post.

History has judged Joseph Muscat and will continue to judge him.

Denis Tanti is a former assistant director (industrial and employment relations) in the Ministry for Health.