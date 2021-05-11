Russell Westbrook wrote his way into NBA history on Monday, bagging the 182nd triple-double of his career to break Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old record.

Washington Wizards star Westbrook, who had equaled Robertson’s record of 181 triples on Saturday, sealed his record-breaking triple with 8min 33sec remaining in Monday’s 125-124 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks.

Westbrook’s 36th triple-double of the season included 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds. He is already assured of averaging a triple-double per game this season.

A triple-double occurs when a player makes double-digit tallies in three of the five major statistical categories in a game — points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

