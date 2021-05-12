Serena Williams, playing the 1000th WTA match of her career, crashed out of the Italian Open on Wednesday with a second round defeat to Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska, weeks before her bid to make history at Roland Garros.

Williams, 39, lost 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 on her return after nearly three months away to a player 15 years her junior who was a surprise semi-finalist at last year’s Roland Garros.

“You know, it’s tough to have a first match on clay,” said Williams, who has won 73 WTA titles over the past two decades.

“It was definitely kind of good to go the distance and to try to be out there, but clearly I can do legions better.

