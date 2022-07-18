Jamaica’s Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce made history Sunday as she bagged a fifth world 100m title on Sunday, as Team USA claimed four other crowns on offer in Eugene.

Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mother, led from gun to tape in a consummate display of sprinting that belied her age.

The Jamaican, who previously won the blue riband event in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019, won in a championship record of 10.67 seconds.

Shericka Jackson took silver in a personal best of 10.73sec, with four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah claiming bronze (10.81).

It was the first time a nation had swept the medals in the women’s 100m at the worlds and came just a day after Fred Kerley led a US sweep of the men’s 100m.

