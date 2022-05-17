Biniam Girmay claimed stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday to create history as the first Black African to win on any of the three grand tours but his celebrations were cut short by a champagne cork.

Girmay was struck in his face when fumbling with a magnum bottle on the winners’ podium, leaving him rubbing and holding his left eye.

A champagne cork can fly at up to 50mph (80kph) as it leaves a bottle and Girmay appeared deeply agitated as he was led into an ambulance and taken to hospital.

The cyclist had placed the bottle on the floor and bent over it as he undid the binding before the cork flew off hitting him from close range.

