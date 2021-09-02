Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer in men’s international football with two late goals as Portugal beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1, while holders France drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2022 World Cup qualifying on Wednesday.

A day after completing his return to Manchester United, Ronaldo had an early penalty saved by teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in Faro before Ireland took the lead on the stroke of half-time.

John Egan’s glancing header put Stephen Kenny’s side on course for a famous win, but Ronaldo broke Irish hearts with an 89th-minute equaliser – a goal that took him past the Iranian Ali Daei’s record of 109.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo then snatched all three points for Portugal in the sixth minute of injury time, rising highest to power in a header from Joao Mario’s right-wing cross.

