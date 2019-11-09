Fiat, one of the oldest, most prestigious car manufacturers in the world, was the official sponsor of the Bonhams London to Brighton Car Run 2019, an event organised by the Royal Automobile Club held on Sunday, November 3.

The title of sponsor is exclusively reserved for the most famous car manufacturers, whose history dates back to the pioneering period of classic cars, prior to 1905.

Only these iconic brands have the honour of participating in the oldest motoring event in the world. Besides, the vehicles made by the manufacturer from Turin have always been one of the more than 400 participants to take part in the annual commemorative trip.

For this important British event, which will also celebrate the 120th anniversary of Fiat this year, the Italian brand collaborated with the National Automobile Museum in Beaulieu to get the oldest Fiat in Britain back on to the road: the Fiat 3½ hp from 1899. One of the very rare specimens of this extraordinary car revved up its engine on the starting line of the annual classic car race London to Brighton

Veteran Car Run, travelling the 60 mile-stretch that separates Hyde Park in London from Madeira Drive in Brighton.

The Fiat 3½ hp is owned by FCA UK Ltd and is part of the permanent exhibition on show at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu. It can comfortably seat two adults and two children, sitting facing the driver in a vis-à-vis configuration. With 697 cc dual horizontal cylinder engine and three-gear shift (with no reverse), it can reach a maximum speed of about 34km/h.