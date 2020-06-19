Malta’s gastronomical history is being celebrated in an initiative being undertaken by Heritage Malta with the support of the Malta Tourism Authority.

In a series of short videos filmed in landmark locations, Liam Gauci, director of Heritage Malta Services Ltd, a subsidiary company of the agency, narrates stories uncovered in archives with gastronomical references reproduced for the audience to try at home and savour the history of a country.

Authentic recipes were recreated from the real-life stories which history has yearning to tell.

The first season, comprising four episodes, will be aired on www.Facebook.com/TasteHistoryMalta and www.facebook.com/VisitMalta on Fridays, starting on June 26.