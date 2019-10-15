An average of almost two hit-and-run cases a day were reported to the police in the first eight months of this year.

Data given in parliament shows that 447 cases were reported between January 1 and the end of August.

The cases included cars hitting people, cars hitting property and cars hitting other cars, and being driven on.

The information was given by Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia in reply to a question by PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami.

Perhaps the most serious hit-and-run case this year took place in Ħal Far in April when a migrant appeared to have been intentionally hit by a car in a racially-motivated attack. A migrant was shot and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting on the same street a few days later.

Last year, traffic policeman Simon Schembri was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident near Luqa. A young man has since been undergoing court proceedings.

In terms of the law, apart from penalties for the actual incident, drivers stand to lose between five and 10 points on their driving licence for failure to stop at an accident.

'Drastic' reduction of pickpocketing cases

Replying to another question by Dr Fenech Adami, Dr Farrugia said there were 456 pickpocketing cases between January and August.

He said the number of cases had dropped drastically, having reached 2,447 in 2016, 2144 in 2017 and 1149 in 2018.