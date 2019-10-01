Internationally-acclaimed come­dy Certified Male is being produced for the first time in Malta by Exit Stage Right, known for previous successful productions such as I Am My Own Wife, and Every Brilliant Thing.

Certified Male was penned by award-winning Australian writers and performers Scott Rankin and Glynn Nicholas. For its Malta debut, Certified Male will be co-directed by Nicholas himself alongside local theatre vete­ran Nanette Brimmer, and will star renowned performers Alan Montanaro, Alan Paris, Joseph Zammit and Stephen Oliver.

“I had been chasing this production for a number of years. So, not only was I over the moon when I acquired the rights, but I hit the jackpot when Glynn Nicholas – one of the authors – suggested he comes over to Malta to co-direct,” explained Brimmer. “I met Glynn when I was in Australia last November. He’s a well-known, award-winning personality, but he’s a down-to-earth, irrepressible optimist… and so funny! Staging Certified Male alongside him is going to be a lot of fun!”

The show tells the story of three middle-management men who have been coerced into attending an exotically-set weekend workshop of company stra­tegy planning by their boss. All manner of hilarious surprises and mishaps await them at their mystery destination, intensified by the men’s distinct impression that one of them may not be returning to work on Monday.

Comprising four actors and an on-stage piano player, Certified Male uses a sumptuous theatrical blend of dramatic scenes, stand-up comedy song and choreographed physical set pieces to tell its story. It also includes seven original songs by acclaimed Australian songwriters. Maestro Paul Abela has undertaken the musical direction for the Malta production. The result is an utterly brilliant show, full of humour, insight and even tender moments to put it all in perspective.

Since nearly all the show’s props are mimed, the Malta cast attended a rigorous mime ‘boot camp’ with Nicholas, a master in the art, to help them create scenarios such as imaginary fishing boats, golf courses, encounters with monkeys, jellyfish and other eye-wateringly funny set pieces.

As well as energetically using their superb comic timing to hilarious effect, the talented cast will also showcase the show’s deeper and ever-relevant themes exploring manhood, mortality, the absent father, long-term relationships and political correctness.

Having already been produced to critical acclaim in several countries, including South Africa, Ireland, Sweden, Iceland, the UK, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand, the rave reviews for Certified Male speak for themselves. The West Australian said that it has the “extraordinary skill to move you to paralytic laughter one instant and tears the next… brutally frank and seriously funny”, while The Age (Melbourne) named it an “undisputed hit” and The Scotsman (Edinburgh Fringe) said they “already want to see it again”.

Certified Male is being performed at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and on October 11, 12 and 13 at 8pm. Tickets may be obtained at ticketline.com.mt. This project is supported by the Arts Council Malta and the Malta Arts Fund.