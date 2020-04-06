A hitman who killed a journalist in Slovakia, allegedly on orders from a businessman, has been jailed for 23 years.
Miroslav Marček, a former soldier, pleaded guilty of having murdered Jan Kuciak and his fiancée in February 2018.
In January, a middleman accused wealthy entrepreneur Marian Kocner of having ordered the hit that shook the nation.
Zoltan Andrusko, who was sentenced to 15 years in jail on a plea bargain, testified in court against his alleged co-conspirators.
Jan Kuciak had been probing Kocner's business activities.
The double murder triggered mass protests that toppled then-premier Robert Fico and became a lightning rod for outrage against high-level corruption in the EU member state.
He claimed that a friend of Kocner's handed him 50,000 eurosthe morning after the killings to give to confessed gunman Miroslav Marcek and his cousin and alleged sidekick Tomas Szabo, who denied involvement.
