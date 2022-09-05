Community-led HIV testing starts on Tuesday in Valletta, NGO Checkpoint Malta said in a statement on Monday.

The testing is being carried out in collaboration with the GU Clinic, HIV Malta and Sexual Health Malta. Testing is free, confidential and fast, with a result in just 20 minutes.

The community testing starts for Malta Pride on Tuesday at the volunteer centre in Valletta, followed by a session in Gozo at the JAM Project in Victoria on September 15.

Testing sessions will be taking place on specific Tuesdays in Valletta and specific Thursdays in Victoria from 5pm to 9pm and will be strictly by appointment.

Since places are limited, Checkpoint Malta asked those interested to send an e-mail to antonella@checkpoint.mt.

It said testing will be carried out by trained, non-judgemental volunteers in safe, community-based spaces. Fast track referrals will be organised when necessary, it said.