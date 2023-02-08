A community-led HIV testing initiative is being held on Thursday at the Volunteer Centre at 181, Melita Street, Valletta, between 5 and 8pm.

The initiative is being held by Checkpoint Malta and will be repeated on a number of Thursdays. Testing is free, confidential, and fast with results in 20 minutes.

Thursday’s initiative will be followed by another at the JAM Project in Victoria on February 16, between 4 and 7pm.

Checkpoint Malta said that since places are limited, booking is recommended. Bookings can be made via e-mail here.

The full schedule for the testing sessions for 2023 is available on the Checkpoint Malta Facebook page here.

Testing. Checkpoint Malta said, is carried out by trained, non-judgemental volunteers in safe, community-based spaces. Fast-track referrals and counselling will be organised when necessary.

With treatment, people who are found to be HIV+ can reduce the amount of HIV in their body to an undetectable viral load, which also means that they cannot transmit the virus to their sexual partners.

The testing project is being held in collaboration with the GU Clinic, HIV Malta and Sexual Health Malta.